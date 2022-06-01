Is Brahmastra based on a true story?

If we summarise the answer to that question, we can say that Bhramastra is wholly fictional and not based on any true story. The story of Brahmastra could just be about Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of the Hindu god Shiva. In the year 1900 B.C., a tribal chief reaches 'Godhood,' according to the plot of the book. Brahmastra will follow a tribal chieftain Shiva as he journeys across ancient India to preserve his village, if the novels are to be believed. He would clash with or join forces with well-known characters from Hindu mythology in the process.

In the literary trilogy, Shiva reaches and subsequently accepts his newfound 'God' status. The movie, on the other hand, is unlikely to be a faithful version of the book. During a Q&A session with the audience at an event hosted by a well-known national newspaper, Karan made this clear. Then who knows what will happen in the last instalment of the trilogy? There could be battles and clashes between heroes and demons, mortals and immortals, Ayurveda, and magic. One thing is certain: this three-part adventure will surely be a visual treat for spectators, with all of its VFX delight.

As a result, it's a superhero movie with a lot of VFX and CGI. We have high hopes for it, and we hope it does not fail us in the same way that 2.0 did.



