Is Brahmastra a copy of Hollywood movie Fantastic the 4?

Ranbir Kapoor will play a DJ who uncovers he has superpowers - he can spark fire from his hands - in the upcoming film Brahmastra. The plot then follows him on his journey as he tries to realise his dreams and discovers his superpowers along the way.





Every character in the film is known to have superpowers, with Kapoor's character believed to be able to unleash fire from his palms." Ranbir has also trained in martial arts such as Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai, as Brahmastra contains some "high octane action sequences," according to the tabloid. The Fantastic Four character Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, is known for his ability to control fire. Chris Evans and Michael B Jordan have both portrayed the character on screen.