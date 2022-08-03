Is Brahmastra a Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film?

The first major motion film appearance by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as a married couple is Brahmastra. The pair, though, each has a tonne of other projects planned.





Brahmastra was released on September 9 after a lengthy wait and great interest. The lead actors in the Ayan Mukerji-directed movie are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Amitabh Bachchan all have significant parts in the movie.





The movie, which is the first of three interconnected stories in Astraverse, is Alia and Ranbir's first project together as a married couple. Alia and Ranbir have experienced some of the most breathtaking trips of their own while Brahmastra has been in the works for years. The couple got hitched, started dating, and are currently expecting their first child together.





Although the pair gave Brahmastra everything they had, they both have a tonne of other projects in the works. Are they actually starring in any further movies together after Brahmastra?





While Ranbir is working on his next film, Luv Ranjan's next and Animal, Alia has Rocky Rani ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zara, and Heart of Stone in her collection.





I'd like to see them in a movie together more.



