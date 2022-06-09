Brahmastra release date to be pushed further amid 4th covid wave warning?

Normal life is affected if the number of Coronavirus cases rises, and this is especially true in the Bollywood industry. Many film shootings have been hampered in the last two years as a result of such laws. The film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, has been frequently postponed due to the Covid-19 waves. To stop the virus from spreading, governments are quickly shutting down cinemas or limiting their operating hours. Even the filming process is delayed because, as is normal, the rules prohibit shooting at night or with a big number of individuals present at the same time.





According to a story in an entertainment daily a few days ago, Brahmastra's shoot was planned to take place in Varanasi in December, according to a line producer named Rati Shankar Tripathi. However, due to an increase in cases, it was postponed until January and was scheduled to take place in Mumbai. However, when cases in the Maximum City spiralled out of control, the shoot was pushed back indefinitely.





The filming of Brahmastra has been continuously postponed because to a variety of factors. The shoot was cancelled in March-April 2021 after Ranbir Kapoor tested positive. Alia Bhatt was also infected a few days later. The filmmakers also wanted to shoot an elaborate song with a large number of junior artists, but they couldn't do so for a long time because film shootings are not allowed to be crowded as part of Covid-prevention measures.





Now, the film is all set to release on 9th September, 2022. We all hope that it comes to the theatre in time and we get to witness this epic saga.







