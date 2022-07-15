Is Brahmastra song Kesariya a copy of 'Laaree Chhootee'?

One of the most awaited songs of the year, 'Keasriya' was released yesterday and fans can not keep calm because it's apparently a copy of a song, 'Laaree Chhootee'? Laaree Chhootee was released in 2011 by a Pakistani band Call. Twitter is now divided into two halves, where one is agreeing with the fact that it is indeed a copy of Laaree Chhooteee while the latter believes that it isn't. I don't Kesariya is in any form a copy or even solely similar to Laaree Chhootee but what do you guys think? I would like to know. Comment below.