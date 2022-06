Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy, is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Brahmstra is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic narrative of fantasy, exploration, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting-edge technology and never-before-seen graphic spectacles.