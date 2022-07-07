Brahmastra will be a hit, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark by the first week?

There have been a lot of guesses regarding how much the movie Brahmastra is going to earn in its first week. The audience is really excited about the movie because of course all of us want to know what has gone behind those 5 years of preparation for this movie. With the trailer and everything and with the characters, the story seems interesting and there might be chances that because of the hype the movie might cross the benchmark of Rs 100 crore in the first week itself.





Well, a great storyline is a must. Gone are the days when a movie could run just because of its stars. Nowadays because of the ott bloom and rise in popularity of regional films, people have become very critical of movies. Hence the expectations from movies have increased. The movie is a trilogy series that needs to have a solid plot. Another thing that the movie needs is a safe plot. Since they're dealing with themes from Hinduism, the used themes need to be accurate and not be tampered with to great extent. The current situation in India is sadly not feasible to experiment with religious themes. The movie could get in serious trouble if it doesn't deal with them properly. Surely the visuals of the movie need to be great. The first movie needs to be engaging and fulfil the expectations of the public. The more a film is hyped, the greater the expectations people have towards it. Given how much publicity the movie is getting, it would be disastrous for the sequels.





Though I'm very excited about the movie, I'm a bit squeamish about its director. Ayan Mukherji, though a great director, doesn't have experience in directing the Avant grande movies like this. He's only directed rom-com or slice-of-life movies.





What are your views about the movie? Please let me know!!