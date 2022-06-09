Bramastra: Is this why September 9 was kept as the release date of the movie?

We know that September is the month of Ganesh Chaturthi and the entire country celebrates this grand festival. Well in Brahmastra, Ranbir resembles Shiva and maybe that's the reason that the team of Brahmastra decided to release it in September.





Being said that I'm eagerly waiting for the Superhero movie Brahmastra. This movie was announced back in 2019 but got delayed due to issues with VFX. But it is finally released in September 2022. When I say the hype is real I mean it which you can see for yourself from its cast Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and more. This star-studded movie is produced by Karan Johar and is directed by Ayan Mukerji.





I have really high expectations from this movie and I want it to be able to perform well so that other directors and producers take interest in making films in the superhero genre. I really hope it lives up to my expectations. Fingers crossed.