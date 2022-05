Brave Girls will be touring soon!





On May 4, Brave Entertainment announced that Brave Girls were preparing for their first US tour starting in Philadelphia on July 9 and ending in Los Angeles on July 23.





Additionally, the girl group is set to perform in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and San Francisco.





Meanwhile, Brave Girls are currently participating in MNet's 'Queendom 2'. Look forward for updates on Brave Girls' tour!