The Breadwinner: Did you know there's a Pakistani version of Mulan streaming on Netflix?

Yes, you read that right. Not a Disney princess but your just as ordinary as you who takes up on the responsibility to earn for her family.





Disney animated princess Mulan which was then made into a feature movie says a story of a young warrior princess who disguised herself as a boy to save her father.





Just like that, an Irish Animation studio Cartoon Saloon made an animated film based on a Pakistani girl, Parvana who lives in Kabul with her family. But, after her father gets arrested, she dresses up like a boy to earn money for her family and to save her father. A beautiful story to watch.





Let us know what do you think about it. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.