Review Time - Brillare Heavy Moisturising Oil Shots
REVIEW TIME
@brillareindia Brillare Heavy Moisturising Oil Shots .
For last few months my hair was behaving very weirdly. It was very frizzy and dry.. Then I got to try this hairoil shots. . .
Ingredients:
1.CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE,
2.ARGANIA SPINOSA (ARGAN) KERNEL OIL,
3.SHEA BUTTER ETHYL ESTERS,
4. PHOSPHOLIPIDS,
5.GLYCINE SOJA (SOYBEAN) OIL,
6.HELIANTHUS ANNUUS (SUNFLOWER) SEED OIL .
Why am I loving this?
1. My hair is less dry and frizzy now.
2. It is more manageable
3. It feels soft and moisturized.
4. Loving the packaging
5. It is 100% vegan . .