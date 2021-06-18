Review Time - Brillare Heavy Moisturising Oil Shots

REVIEW TIME

@brillareindia Brillare Heavy Moisturising Oil Shots .

For last few months my hair was behaving very weirdly. It was very frizzy and dry.. Then I got to try this hairoil shots. . .

Ingredients:

1.CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE,

2.ARGANIA SPINOSA (ARGAN) KERNEL OIL,

3.SHEA BUTTER ETHYL ESTERS,

4. PHOSPHOLIPIDS,

5.GLYCINE SOJA (SOYBEAN) OIL,

6.HELIANTHUS ANNUUS (SUNFLOWER) SEED OIL .

Why am I loving this?

1. My hair is less dry and frizzy now.

2. It is more manageable

3. It feels soft and moisturized.

4. Loving the packaging

5. It is 100% vegan . .