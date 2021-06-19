Bringing back an old gem.

New York (2009) New York is what we can call a hidden gem of Bollywood. And the fact that is known by such a small audience is almost sad. It talks about the 9/11 attacks and its aftermath on the lives of 3 friends. Even has a very emotional description of unrequited love. Each character has played its role to the point of perfection. All the tears and smiles and moments feel so real that its hard not to relate with them. The plot being the terrorist attacks of twin towers, it is disturbing. I was very young when I first watched it, and was very deeply disturbed .Very less movies have had such an impact one me. Other being Sanju and Tamasha.Equal parts disturbing and satisfying, this film shouldn’t be left undiscovered by you. The first half's games build to a tense conclusion, with Katrina throwing her best game of her career and John displaying a side of himself that goes beyond size and brawn. But it is Neil who steals the show as Omar, trapped between his contradictory loyalties — to friendship and sanity — and the misery of an abusive relationship. If you haven’t watched this yet, you should definitely go for it. Available on prime video