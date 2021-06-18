Bronze for the win? Use with this mini bronzer by SUGAR to get the perfect makeup look.

Swipe on the SUGAR Contour De Force Mini Bronzer to sport a subtle, sun-kissed look that will leave everyone wondering which exotic beach destination you are returning from. This illuminating bronzer evens out skin tone, blurs imperfections and gets your diva glow on in just one glorious sweep. Super lightweight and easily blendable - just go ahead and add this little sunshine to your makeup bag and bag the fastest ticket to "gorgeous" you've ever seen! This bronzer feels super silky to the touch which makes blending an absolute dream. Sheer, matte and light in texture, you only need the tiniest amount to warm the skin and add an instant bronzed glow. This product is dermatologically tested & approved and 100% safe for your skin. It is perfect for daily use as well.