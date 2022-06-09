Bryce Dallas Howard on Jurassic World Dominion and more exclusive on Pinkvilla

Bryce Dallas Howard is a phenomenal actress and director. She has directed some of the most spectacular movies one has seen. Playing the role of a protagonist, Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World Trilogy, she portrays the leader of the Dinosaur Protection Group and former park operation manager of Jurassic World. Her relationship with Owen Grady and Maisie Lockwood has a lot of things left unturned. Bryce Dallas Howard opens up about Jurassic World Dominion and more in this exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.