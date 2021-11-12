BTOB former member Ilhoon is sentenced to 2 years of prison in appeals trial for marijuana case!

Former member and main rapper of BTOB Ilhoon was accused of purchasing and buying marijuana over the past few years in December 2020. On November 18, 2021, in the appeals trial of Ilhoon's marijuana case, prosecutors sought a 2-year prison sentence and a fine of 126.6 million won against him. On the first trial, he was sentenced to 2 years of prison and fined 133 million won which has now been reduced.





During Ilhoon's appeal trials, he apologized saying, "I'd like to take the opportunity to tell you I'm deeply reflecting on my wrongs. I'm seriously regretting my foolish actions and feel ashamed of myself. The time I spent in the detention centre was a time of deep reflection on the big and small misdeeds I've done in my life. Meetings are restricted due to COVID-19, so I exchanged letters with my family and deeply felt their boundless love. I truly miss the ordinary everyday life I used to enjoy. I've fully understood how drugs can ruin my life and the terrible damage it has on society. I firmly promise my acquaintances and honourable judge that from now on, I'll never betray the hearts of my beloved family and those who trust me, and I'll live a proper and honest life. I really was in the wrong. I apologize."





