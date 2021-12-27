BTOB former member Jung Il-hoon apologizes with a handwritten letter following the recent trial in the Drug case

BTOB's former member Jung Il-hoon was charged for the usage of Mariuana for over four-five years and violating the Act on the Control of Narcotics. Following the controversy, he departed the group on December 31, 2020. In June, he was sentenced to two years of prison and an additional fine of 133 million KRW.





After various appeals and statements of reflection, the ruling was overturned on December 16, 2021, after which his two years sentence turned into 3-years of probation, 40 hours of drug treatment and a fine of 126.63 million KRW. For the first time after the final trial, Il-hoon took to Instagram to apologize for his actions and to address the results of his trial in a handwritten letter.





He wrote, "Over the past few years, during the investigations, trials and the time I was imprisoned, I was able to reflect deeply on my life and look back on myself”, adding, “I’m sorry for my lateness to deliver this apology to those who have loved me all this time."





He further added, "As much as I have caused harm to our society and disappointed people who trust me, through this letter, I promise that I will live properly in the future and try not to hurt anyone again.” To conclude the rapper thanked his fans, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to those who have waited for my position for a long time" and promised to become a better person.





Do you think Jung Il-hoon will ever make a return as an artist?