BtoB's Minhyuk (HUTA) Reveals Upcoming Solo Album's Track List

BtoB's Minhyuk (HUTA) has finally revealed his upcoming album's track list!









On June 6, the BtoB member revealed the track list for his second album 'BOOM.' According to the track list, HUTA will be releasing a total of 12 tracks through his upcoming album. The tracks include "I'm Rare," the title track "BOOM," followed by "Shadow," "Real Game (Like Messi)," "Red Wine," to name a few.









HUTA is set to make his comeback on June 27. This would make it the singer's first album in more than 3 years, post the released of his debut album 'Hutazone' in January 2019. However, in November last year, Minhyuk did release the digital single "Good Night."









Meanwhile, BtoB made a full group comeback with 'The Song' in February this year.