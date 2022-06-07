BtoB's Minhyuk (HUTA) Set To Make Solo Comeback in June

BTOB's Minhyuk is set to make his long-awaited comeback as HUTA!









On June 8, Minhyuk announced that he would be making his highly anticipated comeback on June 27. Titled "BOOM," this will be Minhyuk's (HUTA) second solo album.









This would also make it the singer's first album in more than 3 years, post the released of his debut album 'Hutazone' in January 2019. However, in November last year, Minhyuk did release the digital single "Good Night."









Meanwhile, BtoB made a full group comeback with 'The Song' in February this year.