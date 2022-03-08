The BTS X Coldplay's hit song 'My Universe' is an OST now! The song will be in the upcoming Hollywood movie 'Moonshot' with lead actors Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor.





BTS are no new to OSTs. Jin and V have sung OST for 'Hwarang'. V has contributed to both his friends' drama 'Itaewon Class' and 'Our Beloved Summer'. Jin has contributed to 'Jirisan'. Many movies have also included their songs. For example - John Cena's film had "Fire". And recently, Jimin and V's song was included in Marvel movie 'Eternals'.





Now 'My Universe' will be included in the 'Moonshot'. The two lead actors Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor are known for works like 'Riverdale' and 'To All the Boys'. In the movie, Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor sneak into a space shuttle with hopes of reuniting with their respective love interests. ARMY's around the world were pleasantly surprised to hear the song in the trailer itself. They think there wouldn't be any better song than this because both movie and song is about love, space, universe.





Do you think it's a perfect choice? Will you be watching the movie?