BTS And Purple You!!

BTS is always so positive and loving and they always keep looking for new ways to engage ARMY and entertain them. They make secret passcodes for Army to decode, keep them guessing by dropping hints, make fan chants, comment and liking ARMY posts on Weverse and many more.

One of such moments happened in BTS 3rd Muster in 2016. ARMY planned a surprise event for BTS by wrapping their ARMY bombs with Purple covers and sand 2!3! for them. BTS members for very much surprised by this act of ARMY and were speechless for a moment. That’s when V made up a point by saying that “Purple is the last colour of Rainbow and it means that I will trust you and love you for a long time” and all the other members were so amazed by this. But then he totally goofed up and said that he just made it up on go.

ARMY was so moved by that statement that they adopted purple as the official BTS colour. So when they want to say “I love you”, ARMY says “Borahae” which means “I Purple You”. It stuck around for so long that now every other BTS event will include a Purple object, it can be a Balloon like in their MV or empire state building can light up in Purple to celebrate BTS etc.

Why am I saying this now? Because in their Jimmy Fallon Performance today they incorporated every shade of purple in the balloons to represent all the shades, sizes and ages that ARMY comes in. it was such a beautiful gesture of love, trust, companionship and Unity. That is why BTS spreads so much positivity through their fandom because they always think positive.

#BORAHAEBTS