BTS ARMY lashes out at James Corden for mocking them, the talk show host deletes the Video!

BTS's fandom ARMY is one of the most dedicated and largest fandoms in the world right now. Just yesterday, the President of South Korea and the UN Secretary talked about their influential power over the young generation and how they are spreading positivity around the world. But now it is time for the insults and ridicules to roll in!





James Corden, the popular TV show host, in his show The Late Late Show with James Corden made a very mocking remark about BTS's visit to the UN General Assembly and further mocked the whole fandom by calling them '15-year-olds'. He said that "The United Nation's General Assembly kicked off this morning at the New York City with some unusual visitors, BTS were there." He continues on to say that the world has no choice but to take BTS seriously because they hold immense power with ARMy, which he calls "one of the largest ARMY's on the Planet Earth". It would have been perfectly fine if he has stopped here but James Corden mocked their fanbase by saying that "a historic moment, actually the first time where 15 years girl everywhere wished that they were the Secretary-General UN

Antonio Guterres".





Prior to this, Corden has actually had huge support from ARMY as he has always been good to BTS and he was fondly called 'Papa Mochi'. But as all good things must come to an end, this might be the last time he will have any attention from ARMYs. ARMY is one of the largest and also a very diverse fanbase that includes people from all races, ages and genders coming together because of their love towards BTS.