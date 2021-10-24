BTS Army is raged at Big Hit Music for leaving out Jin in the teasers of BTS' 2022 Season's greetings

On November 1, BTS revealed a new set of cuts for their upcoming "2022 Season's Greetings" package. However, it looks like the BTS army isn't content with the way teasers looked. The teaser contained 7 individual cuts of the members. But, it was noticed by a lot of fans that Jin is missing from the teasers cuts whereas Suga has 2 cuts in the teaser.





This error by Big Hit enraged the army and they called out Big Hit to make changes in the teaser instantly. However, despite all the criticism, it has not been changed which made the army take the matter into their hands. They started to trend many hashtags on Twitter such as #WhereisJin #BTSis7 etc.





Not only that, but it was also further noticed that in the preview footage of 2022 Season's greetings 'V' did not have his solo scene, and the army started the hashtag of #WhereisV.





Do you think the army overreacted? Or, was it necessary to call out Big Hit?





Check out the preview error here!