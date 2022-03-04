BTS ARMYs' another beautiful gesture after they failed to buy tickets for 'Permission to Dance on Stage - Las Vegas' concert

ARMYs continue to expand BTS' kindness with their beautiful gestures. Currently, BTS is preparing for their upcoming concert 'Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul' after which they will visit the USA for their four day Las Vegas show. As much as the ARMYs were excited to get their hands on the tickets, the reality is it's a challenge to do so. As soon as the BTS Global Official Fanclub Army Membership Presale was announced all four days of BTS's concert 'Permission to Dance on Stage - Las Vegas' were sold out immediately, leaving many ARMYs empty-handed.





However, instead of being disappointed, the fans decided to put their money to good use as they donated their money to different charities, organisations and to Ukraine. Many ARMYs took to social media to share their stories, one fan wrote, "although I failed to get a ticket, I have extra money thanks to that. So I donated the ticket money to the children in Ukraine. I was planning to use this money for happiness so I think it's only right that it's put to good use."





These kind gestures won everyone's heart and many netizens praised their actions with messages like, "We purple you", "ARMYs are awesome", "You people are so kind" etc. No matter what others say, we can not deny the fact that BTS ARMYs is one of the best fandoms in the world who is personifying what BTS stands for, kindness.