ARMYs are currently trending "Free BTS" American tv shows continue to talk about other K-Pop groups while talking about BTS.

The western media is expected to understand that not all ARMYs are fans of other groups like not all fans of X pop artist are also fans of Y pop artist just bcz they are both doing pop?

Is not just disrespectful for BTS but for others as well. BTS deserves to be seen as individual artists.Also BTS has gone way ahead of the K-Ppp community as a whole and that is why people don't like it when BTS are compared to other k-pop groups too!