BTS concert's venue Sofi Stadium has a capacity of 70 thousand people, 280k people will attend their concert!

BTS announced their onstage concert 'Permission to Dance On Stage' which is going to be held on 27 & 28 November and 1 & 2 December. The venue for their concert is announced as Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles which has a capacity of seating 70 thousand people at once, which can also be expanded to fit 100k if need be. This will be their fifth stadium concert in the US after performing in Citi Field, Rose Bowl, Soldier Field, MetLife stadiums.

Withholding a four-day concert in a 70k capacity venue, the total fan attendance will reach 280k which is no less than a small world tour attendance. Their previous Stadium concerts saw 120k people in attendance in Rose Bowl, 90k in Soldier Field, 110k in MetLife and 40k in CitiField. They were also the first Asian act to play the Wembley Stadium which they completely sold out the total tickets of 120k capacity.

For all their Stadium concerts BTS tickets sold out within minutes and the demands were so high that the stadium management had to officially apologize for not fulfilling the demand. They were the first-ever Asian act to play these stadiums and completely sell them out each time. We believe that their tickets for Sofi Stadium will also sell out within minutes and all those 280k people will have fun with the boys.