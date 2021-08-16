BTS did “pave the way” for other K-pop groups

BTS is the most popular and the biggest K-pop group and they have the most dedicated fandom. This also makes them the most hated and criticized group in the world. Kpop stans mainly first-gen stans keep saying that BTS did not pave the way or if it was not for Bigbang or Wondergirls, BTS would not have any western success. Their point of argument stems from the fact that ARMYs keep saying that “BTS Paved the Way”, which is true.





BTS was the first non- English speaking boyband to conquer the western market. No one can ever forget the incredible fan chants for their DNA performance in AMA’s. When ‘Fake love’ was performed at BBMA’s the whole arena was just blown away with their fan chants. BTS was honestly the first Korean act to become famous in India and only then did Indian Kpop stans discover other artists.





This does not mean that the other groups do not work hard, it just simply means that without BTS kpop would never have gone viral. BTS was the entry point that opened the floodgates for other kpop idols to enter the global market.