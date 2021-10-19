BTS disbandment will be the end of the K-pop era worldwide?

BTS, one of the biggest boy-band groups ever generated, has made K-pop reach new heights worldwide. From "Dark & Wild" to "Map of The Soul:7", this exceptional group of 7 members consisting of RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and J-Hope has earned an unparallel amount of fame and adoration.

From the thoughts of disbanding in 2018 to becoming the first-ever K-pop band to reach the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100. BTS has become a worldwide phenomenon, however, the other side of the coin is that they will disband one day, and considering their craze among fans, it will be hard for any other group to fill their shoes.

BTS' music resonates worldwide because of its heartfelt lyrics and hip moves. There is no other K-pop group that is even near to the kind of prominence and love BTS enjoy. Then who will be the next group that has the potential to take over this empire that BTS has created?

Or, BTS disbandment will end this golden era of K-pop worldwide? What are your thoughts?