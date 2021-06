BTS discusses "Butter," their second English single.

BTS granted Billboards an exclusive but brief video interview; given that they will be performing "Butter" for the first time at the BBMAs, the interview was much needed. J-hope stated that "Butter" is a song that emphasises the charms of each member of the group, and that the recording of "Butter" was "smooth." "Butter" is one of the most anticipated tracks of the year, and I can't wait to hear it.