BTS Drop Cover Art for 'Yet To Come' Along With Time Schedule

BTS just dropped teasers for their long awaited comeback!









Just two days ago, BTS kicked off the preparation for the release of their upcoming anthology album 'Proof' with a logo teaser clip









On May 7, BTS released the time schedule for their new album 'Proof' and the cover art for their new single 'Yet To Come'.









Meanwhile, 'Proof' will include the best tracks released by the group along with three new songs and will be released on June 10! Are you excited?