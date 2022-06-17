Is BTS Going on a Hiatus, Breaking Up or Taking a Break?

None of the above! BTS did state that they would be taking a hiatus during their FESTA dinner, however, just hours after that HYBE stated that BTS will not be going on hiatus, they will just be focusing more on solo activities. Also, BTS won't be 'breaking up' or disbanding anytime soon as their contracts, that they renewed in 2020, end in the year 2027. They aren't even taking a break as they will be releasing solo projects and also their variety show 'Run BTS!' So no need to worry ARMYs! Like Jungkook said, BTS is forever.