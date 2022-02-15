The world's largest sports league The National Football League (NFL) hosted the iconic 2022 Super Bowl LVI, where Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams played against at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. And BTS was supposed to feature at one of the highly sought-after ad spots during the 2022 Super Bowl LVI. According to NBC, the asking price for a 30-second ad is $6.5 million USD. However, ARMYs were sad when this happened...





Previously, BTS Suga has expressed how he wanted to perform at the opening of this league. He said "Do I want to perform at the Super Bowl next year? I'd like to, but we'll have to be invited… We can't do it just because we want to." BTS didn't perform yet but legendary rappers like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar performed this year.





But ARMYs were disappointed as they tuned into the show but never saw the ad. Many felt "clowned" and misled as they patiently waited with no luck in the end. ARMYs tuned in because it was a special Samsung ad where global ambassadors BTS did a social campaign regarding the planet and life. Especially since the song "Over the Horizon" produced by SUGA plays in the background of that ad. An ARMY said, "I really watched 4 hrs of football for nothing…" What do you think of this? Do you ever want BTS to perform at the Super Bowl LVI?