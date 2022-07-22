BTS has been formally named as an ambassador for World Expo 2030 Busan and will perform at a global performance in October.

Titans of pop The World Expo 2030 Busan Bid Committee formally appointed BTS as the ambassadors for the event in Korea. Today's ceremony for the appointment took place at the HYBE headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul. BTS got the plaques for their official appointment as World Expo 2030 Busan ambassadors during the appointment event. The occasion was attended by the co-chairs of the bid committee, Prime Minister Han Duk Soo and Chairman Chey Tae Won of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), as well as Mayor Park Heong Joon of Busan Metropolitan City, HYBE CEO Jiwon Park, and others.





To fulfill their responsibilities as ambassadors, BTS will participate in various promotional activities such as holding the Global Busan Concert in October in efforts to bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan. RM of BTS said, "We are honored to be appointed as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan. BTS will do our best to support in bringing the World Expo 2030 to Busan. Starting with the Global Busan Concert in October, we will carry out various ambassador activities." He added, "We will also make extra efforts to not only support the nation's bid, but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea worldwide."





This is a great news for BTS Army