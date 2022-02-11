Actress Lee Yoo-Mi who officially soared to success after appearing in 'Squid Game' and 'All of us are dead', was once insecure about her beauty. And one of the reasons she accepted and started loving herself was BTS.





As the actress is getting popular, her past interview has been resurfacing. In the year 2019, the actress gave an interview where she talked about how she struggled with her looks before debuting, especially her nose. She said she wanted to get surgery because all she could see in the mirror was her nose. But now she fully accepts and loves herself. She said "Now, I love my face more than anyone. I think it has a lot of charm."





She further revealed that it is actually thanks to BTS's album 'Love Yourself' that she was able to overcome her insecurities. BTS's constant message of loving and accepting yourself has motivated the actress to do the same. The actress later joked she wouldn't have become popular if she had done the surgery. She said, "If my face remained the same, but just my nose was [fixed] higher, I don't think I would have become successful."





In 2010, the actress made her debut through the thriller film "The Yellow Sea" and has been doing minor supporting roles since then. Then viral hit shows "Squid Game" and "All of us are dead" finally gave the successful 'breakout' in her career. Did you enjoy "Squid Game" and "All of us are ready"?