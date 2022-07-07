BTS To Hold A Concert In Busan For Wold Expo Promotion

BTS to hold a global concert in October to help South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.









On July 7, BTS's label, HYBE, announced that the boy group would be holding a global concert in October this year to spread the Busan Government's intention on hosting the World Expo. "BTS plans to hold a global concert in Busan in October to inform the world of their intention to host the World Expo in Busan," HBYE stated. No date has been set as of now for BTS' global concert in Busan.









Additionally, the group will officially be appointed as the event's ambassadors sometime this month, according to the bidding committee.









Meanwhile, BTS are currently focusing on their solo activities starting with member J-Hope releasing his solo album later this month.