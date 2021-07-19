BTS J-HOPE supporting LGBTQIA

BTS J-hope is the best idol. He is an all-rounder who can sing, rap, dance and also composes music. All of the BTS members are very talented but J-hope will always have a special place in my heart.

The reason for my love for him is that he is so caring and attentive towards his fans and the public in general. In his Melon Music Award speech of 2018 for Artist of the year award, J-hope subtly gave his support for LGBTQIA people in South Korea. If you don’t know, South Korea is an extremely conservative country and homophobic. His speech could have landed him in a lot of trouble but he decided to talk about it.

JHOPE: ARMY!!!! Finally, the 2018 Best Artist of the Year, it’s in my hand. So many things have happened this year. So many things happened. As we travel around the world, we have learned and felt a lot. It has been the year of learning, feeling and studying that there are so many varieties of people, exchanges, and people who feel various kinds of love. At this moment, I’m so proud and happy. I want to enjoy this moment with and show gratitude to lots of our ARMYs. Thank you so much. A few days ago, I sent my appreciation to senior artists. Without noticing, we are also in a senior artist position. We won’t let you down and will be a good path and example so hopefully, we can be many artists’ strengths. Thank you so much.

This is why he is the most iconic idol for me. For being so fearless and shouting out for Minorities. He really is our hope.

love you Hobie!!!

don't you think he is iconic?