BTS' Jimin addresses 'worried' fans and updates about his health for the first time since surgery

BTS' Jimin who tested Covid-19 positive and underwent appendicitis surgery on January 31 as stated by Big Hit Music is currently recovering well. The fans all around the world were left worried and shocked after receiving the news, and they sent their good wishes to the singer. Well, the 26-year-old superstar took to Weverse to share his health updates with his loving ARMY.





He wrote addressing the fans' concern, "Everyone, you must have worried a lot right? I am recovering well!" He further apologized for causing worry to fans, he went on, "I'm sorry to have worried you. But, I think I can be discharged soon! I am recovering well too and I am eating all three meals a day. Please wait for just a little, I will return quickly after recovery!"





Park Jimin is the fourth member to have tested positive for Covid-19 after RM, Jin, and Suga who came out positive right after they landed in Korea after a series of live shows in the US. BTS' V also shared a selfie of his and Jimin with the caption "The family I love" after the news came out. ARMYs couldn't stop but gush over Vmin's overloaded cuteness.





We hope Jimin gets better soon and greet us in good health, Fighting!