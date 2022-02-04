BTS' Jimin discharged from hospital after recovery from surgery and COVID-19

ARMYs morning began with a sigh of relief today as Big Hit Music updated fans about BTS' Jimin's health. Through a Weverse post, they revealed that Jimin has not only been discharged from hospital after his acute appendicitis surgery but has also been released from quarantine after recovering from COVId-19 on February 5.





The post went like, "Hello, this is Big Hit Music. We would like to notify you that BTS member Jimin has been discharged from the hospital and released from quarantine as of February 5, after his acute appendicitis surgery and treatment for COVID-19." They further informed about his current status, "While receiving treatment and recuperating in the hospital, Jimin displayed no particular symptoms. He experienced minor symptoms of a sore throat during the early stages of his hospitalization, but he recovered from those symptoms quickly, and the doctors have confirmed that the area where he received surgery is recovering quickly and normally. Currently, Jimin is resting and recuperating after his discharge."





They further extended their gratitude to fans and healthcare professionals. The member of the biggest K-pop group left everyone worried when a piece of sudden news came out on January 30 about his surgery. Fans all across the world sent him good wishes and prayed for his quick recovery, well, the wishes surely worked, ARMYs. We hope he gets well soon and meets us in great health.