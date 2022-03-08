BTS' Jimin drew a lot of attention during 'Permission To Dance - Seoul' Concert - Here's why

BTS is back in their home country South Korea after over 2 years as they held their concert 'Permission to dance - Seoul' at the Jamsil Sports Complex. The whole concert was a mesmerising experience for the ARMYs. There were many highlights during the concert but one that grabbed the most limelight was Jimin's tattoos. BTS Jimin was seen spotting new tattoos and fans couldn't control their excitement. One was seen on the back of his neck which was a half-moon and another was spotted behind his left ear, although it was hardly visible, it seemed like something written in a script.





Well, as expected, these tattoos became the talk of the town as they started to trend everywhere on Twitter and with that, ARMYs also began to decipher the meaning behind it. One fan brought this to notice that that half-moon is possibly referring to the phase of the moon on the day they debut, June 13. We may not know the meaning behind those tattoos but Jimin looked absolutely angelic with them for sure.





Did you stream BTS' PTD-Seoul concert online?