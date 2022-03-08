BTS' Jimin to lend his voice for a solo OST for the first time ever - Will he be able to leave a mark as his fellow members V and Jin did?

Who doesn't love the angelic voice of BTS' Jimin? Well, the main vocalist of BTS is all ready to give his voice for a solo OST for the upcoming tvN drama "Our Blues". It will be for the first time that the idol will be singing a solo OST for a drama. NyamNyam Entertainment released a statement to confirm the big news, "Jimin will be participating in the OST for tvN's new Saturday-Sunday drama 'Our Blues'. With the global group BTS member Jimin joining us, the drama will likely be revitalized with a luxury OST that blends well with the flow of the plot."





BTS' vocal line including V and Jin are already known as OST Kings for the variety of songs they have given to the fans. Do you think Jimin will be able to match up to them and portray the well-needed emotions through his balladic voice? Meanwhile, 'Our Blues' is all set to premiere on April 9, starring a huge star cast including Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah, Han Ji-min among others.





Are you excited for Jimin's OST debut?