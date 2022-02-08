BTS Jimin shares his romantic movie marathon night with ARMYs amidst recovery

BTS member Jimin who is currently recovering after his surgery interacted with his ARMYs after midnight on 10th February. Jimin took to Weverse to share with everyone that he is watching "Notebook". He wrote, "Notebook 7th time heh." He had previously revealed that "Notebook" is his favourite, well who would have this interaction with fans would turn into a world trend. As soon as he posted, "Notebook" started to trend at No. 14 on Worldwide trends, from India to Japan, his post and the movie trended everywhere.





Well, Jimin's movie marathon didn't end there. At the verge of dawn, the idol wrote, "I should watch one more" as many fans left their recommendations. He finally decided on a war thriller romance, "Allied" which he watched for the third time, however, he wrote, "Might fall asleep while watching." But, he did inform his fans that he had finished the movie and cried a lot. In the end, he apologized to his fans for keeping them awake till late, he also added that it was a fun night and wished them a good sleep.





After having spent a lovely night with ARMYs, the fans started to create threads of tweets where he talked about Jimin's movie and song recommendations. Indeed, ARMYs had a gala time, didn't they?