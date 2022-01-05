BTS' Jin asks for size inclusivity in his merch pyjamas, netizens applaud

BTS' Jin has become the first member to launch his own merchandise with his own designs. However, lack of sizes have always been an issue with HYBE's merch, many fans have complaint previously. Anyway, recently a film of Jin introducing his merch line was released on Vlive which fellow BTS' members including Jimin and V also attended, where he had opened up about his foremost concerns about the merch. Before producing the merch Jin was assigned a task by HYBE to make a list of his demands for the pyjamas.





Jin's first demand was to create the widest size range possible. His first target was to produce a merch line that is size-inclusive and comfortable for everyone as he had seen how pyjamas usually lack these aspects. His thoughtfulness left fans applauding him with admiration. Earlier as well, Jin had addressed the concerns of people about the astronomical prices of the merch.





Jin was very peculiar about the various aspects of the pyjamas from comfortable big pockets to the good quality material, he was the part of every little decision. However, what left fans stunned was the fact that Jin had to especially ask for bigger sizes, shouldn't it be an obvious thing? What are your views on it?