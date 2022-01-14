BTS' Jin discovering and learning Instagram features is breaking the internet

BTS' Jin gradually becoming accustomed to Instagram is the most adorable thing you would see on the internet! While the maknae line is experimenting with new filters and stories, the oldest member of BTS, Jin, is still learning how to DM. BTS' members recently opened their Instagram accounts and since then they have been trying various features of the app and enjoying themselves. Meanwhile, Jin can be seen struggling a bit, yesterday he sent his first DM to fellow member J-Hope which the latter shared through his stories with the caption, "Our cute hyung."





Fans have noticed that Jin has not yet become aware of all the Insta features as they observed, he doesn't know how to reply to comments by mentioning their IDs, he also accidentally learned how to like photos while zooming into a post. Another adorable thing that ARMYs noticed was that he doesn't crop his pictures while putting them on stories.





ARMYs just can not help but gush over his efforts to learn the platform, isn't it adorable to see Jin discovering everything little by little just like a Grandpa using a phone? Well, this is the Jin that we all love, goofy, cute, caring and curious.