BTS' Jin undergoes surgery. What happened to him?

Jin of BTS has gone through surgery after he injured his index finger. His agency Bighit Music revealed he got hurt while doing daily activities on the afternoon of March 18. He was immediately taken to the emergency room in a nearby hospital after the incident. It was necessary to do surgery as the tendons in finger were partially damaged. He was discharged next morning on March 19 but he'll be wearing a cast for time being.





The agency further said that Jin will focus on rest and treatment so that he can resume activities in good health. The agency also stated that artists' health is their top priority and they'll do the best they can.





After wrapping up Seoul concerts, BTS's upcoming schedule includes GRAMMY Awards and 4-day concerts in Las Vegas. ARMYs (BTS fans) around the world are worried and hoping he'll get recovered by the date.