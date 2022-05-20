BTS to join President Joe Biden at White House!

BTS will visit President Biden at the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month.





According to the press release, "President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS' platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the globe."





BTS will visit the White House on Tuesday, May 31 KST. What are your thoughts on it?