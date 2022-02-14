BTS' Jungkook and SUGA's track 'Stay Alive' breaks multiple records - Here's what they are

BTS' main vocalist Jungkook's track 'Stay Alive' which has been produced by SUGA has broken multiple global records. The unpromoted OST was released for the webtoon "7 Fates Chakho" featuring BTS' members. Jungkook once again proved the supremacy of his popularity as the song earned the biggest second-day streams by a Korean soloist on Spotify Global Chart with over 3.2M filtered streams of Stay Alive. The track is also doing amazingly well on iTunes Charts worldwide.





The track has topped iTunes charts in multiple countries, maintaining the number one spot in over 95 countries and regions making Jungkook the fastest Korean soloist in history to reach the number one spot in over 80 countries and the fastest soloist in history to reach #1 position on iTunes in whopping 100 different countries, in just 1 day and 21 hours.





Well, this is not the end, "Stay Alive" has also reached #1 on U.S iTunes and has joined fellow member V to become the first and only Korean soundtrack that has topped UK iTunes. And finally, our Golden maknae has also become the fastest Korean artist whose song has swept the #1 spot on iTunes charts on all the eight major music markets of the world including the US, the UK, France, Canada, Australia, Japan, Germany and the Netherlands.





The duo of Jungkook and SUGA has given the world this masterpiece, it will be interesting to see how many more records will it break.