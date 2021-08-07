BTS Jungkook has an adorable reason for why he joined Bighit

BTS Jungkook is popularly known as the “hwanggeum Maknae” which means the golden youngest. Jungkook truly is someone who is talented in everything he does, BTS members adore their Maknae and even claim that they raised him because he joined them at 15. Jungkook’s path to fame started when he auditioned for a K-idol survival show called “Superstar K3”, after that audition he was courted by seven companies, which were JYP, FNC, Woolim, Cube, BigHit, Starship and TS. But he chose to join Bighit because of a special someone.





Jungkook saw RM, known as Rap monster during that time, and he was so impressed by RM that he chose to join BigHit instead of JYP which was a much bigger company at that time. Jungkook said that “After appearing on the show, I received love calls from around seven different agencies. I ended up at BigHit because Rap Monster was so cool.”





Jungkook still adores RM and calls him “Rapmonie hyung”, he is still the same fanboy that he was in 2011 when he joined BigHit. Jungkook adores all his hyungs but his “Rapmonie hyung” will always be special to him.