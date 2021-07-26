IS BTS JUNGKOOK taking inspiration for his mixtape from Billie Eilish's Debut Album?

BTS Jungkook crashes weverse as fans rushed in to view his new photos on Weverse magazine.

BTS ARMY regularly crashes Social media as their biases update them. BTS JUNGKOOK gave an interview to Weverse magazine where he talked about his mixtape, English songs and many other topics.

Regarding his mixtape, he has this to say:





"I was working on it just before I came. But It's hard. I could just make it about myself, and then it would be like, I started as a trainee when I was 13, I worked hard and found success. But anyone could do that. So I keep thinking I want to make up my own original complex story and write the songs from there. Billie Eilish's Debut album left a big mark on me when it came out, in that respect. And it would be nice to have a cohesive flow to the tracklist, but even if it's all jumbled up, that's fine, too, as long as the good songs keep on coming. That's sort of what I am thinking. So, these days, rather than focusing on the album's story as a whole, I'm just going to write whatever it is I want to say in each song. If I get that feeling right after listening to a track. I'll try and make it. And I'm going to try and make it. And I'm going to try to make it a little bit light-hearted."





what do you think about his statement? Is Billie his inspiration?