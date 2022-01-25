BTS Jungkook's one mistake inspired Chipotle to change their Twitter handle

We all are aware of the power of BTS and the maknae, Jungkook and their popularity worldwide, but would you believe one mistake by Jungkook could inspire Chipotle to change their name?. Recently, a new video of BTS was shared where the members were seen enjoying some Chipotle bowls during their LA tour. In the video, Jungkook was seen struggling to say the name 'Chipotle' correctly and he mispronounced it as 'Chicotle'. He said, "How do you eat this? What is this Chicotle? Chipotle?"





Guess what? The restaurant chain took notice of it and decided that from now on they will be known as 'Chicotle'. They replied to the tweet by saying, "It's chicotle from now on." They also changed their Twitter handle and the background header to their new name This proved the kind of phenomenon BTS is currently in the world. I don't think we have ever seen any artist bigger than them?