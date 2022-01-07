BTS' Jungkook's Spotify account is fake?

BTS' youngest member Jungkook made his debut on Spotify and fans couldn't stop gushing over the account and the playlists he added. The account was also verified and everyone believed it was indeed Jungkook. However, now the account is nowhere to be seen, the verified sign had also been removed which led to the debate on was the account ever real?





One of the ARMYs Kira was already suspicious of the account and uploaded a few pieces of evidence to prove that the account was actually not real. From Jungkook mentioning a fundraising pick on his profile, which is unlikely of BTS, to adding the playlists which include various artists, which again is an unusual activity by a BTS member. And, now the account is not even accessible. What do you think? Was it always a fake account?