BTS in line to collaborate with Snoop Dogg?

Legendary American rapper Snoop Dogg was recently revealed as a guest on Mogul Talk with Druski on Clubhouse. During the talk, Snoop Dog spilt tea on a possible collaboration with one of the biggest K-pop bands, BTS. Druski asked him on average how many requests does he receive to feature in artists song on weekly basis. The American rapper answered, "It depends because I be getting features from artists who got $35, and I be getting calls from the biggest artists in the world. I got a group named BTS that's waiting on me to do a song with them right now, and I'm trying to figure out if I got time to do this."





Well, that's how casually he revealed that there might be a collab coming with BTS and Snoop Dog. To this, another guest Crystal Mias said, "That would be fire, BTS is dope." The rapper was not aware of BTS' music and when he received the request to collab, his nephew introduced him to the world of BTS and he enjoyed what he saw.





This news left ARMYs delighted since SUGA had revealed previously that their new album will have more hip-hop vibes and Snoop Dogg would be the perfect collaborator for that. However, there were some ARMYs who were rather disappointed with the way Snoop Dogg referred to BTS and called it rude without understanding the status of the American rapper. Anyway, we can't wait for this, what are your thoughts on this possible collab?